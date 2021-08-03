Health Vietnam receives additional 1.18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses According to an announcement on August 2 from UNICEF Vietnam, more than 1.18 million doses of Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine (formerly known as AstraZeneca) from the COVAX Facility have arrived in the country.

Health Localities asked to prepare for higher numbers of COVID-19 infections Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked localities nationwide to devise scenarios for higher numbers of COVID-19 cases amid the fast spreading of Delta variant.