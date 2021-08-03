3,578 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on August 3 morning
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented 3,578 new COVID-19 cases in the past nearly 12 hours to 6am on August 3, including 15 imported ones, raising the national count to 165,339, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest hotspot, logged 1.998 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 519, Long An (246), Tay Ninh (176), Dong Nai (147), Vinh Long (72), Binh Thuan (72), and Da Nang (66).
As many as 687 infections were detected in the community.
The number of cases since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam on April 27 amounted to 161,482, including 44,191 recoveries.
As many as 186 COVID-19 related fatalities were added to the country’s death toll.
More than 6.95 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 712,864 people have received two full shots.
People aging from 18 are advised to register for COVID-19 vaccination online at https://tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn/portal/register-person or via "Sổ sức khỏe điện tử" (electronic health record) app which is available on both Android and iOS./.