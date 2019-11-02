Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the plenary session of 35th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok, (VNA) – The plenary session of the 35th ASEAN Summit officially opened in Thailand in the evening of November 2.

The session is focusing on security issues, sustainable development, the environment and ocean waste.

The 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are expected to discuss measures to intensify the building of the ASEAN Community, effectively implement the blueprints of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and regional and international issues of common concern.

Participants will also look into initial implementation and ways to continue carrying out the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability, which was adopted at the 34th ASEAN Summit earlier this year; the priorities for 2019 under the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”; and orientations for the group in the coming years.



They will also discuss measures to bolster extensive win-win relations with partners, review the implementation of action plans between ASEAN and its partners, and mobilise partners’ support for community building. They will also talk about the enhancement of ASEAN’s centrality in an evolving regional architecture, including promoting the possibility of co-operation in responding to global economic vagaries, adapting to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and dealing with global challenges like climate change, terrorism, trans-national crimes and cybersecurity.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is leading the Vietnamese delegation to attend activities in the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings./.