Politics Infographic Gov't maps out two economic growth scenarios Gov't maps out two economic growth scenarios in case the COVID-19 epidemic is basically controlled in the final quarters of the year.

Politics Infographic Special ASEAN Summit, Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 The Special ASEAN Summit and the Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 were held online with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairing over the events as ASEAN Chair 2020.