36th ASEAN Summit to adopt important documents
The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.
See more
InfographicCentral bank best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
This is the fifth consecutive time the central bank has led ministries and ministerial-level agencies in the rankings.
InfographicGov't maps out two economic growth scenarios
Gov't maps out two economic growth scenarios in case the COVID-19 epidemic is basically controlled in the final quarters of the year.
InfographicDien Bien Phu Victory - Vietnam's power and epocal stature
General Vo Nguyen Giap is the Commander and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Campaign.
InfographicVietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 20 days
As of 7 am on May 6, 2020, no new community COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam for 20 days straight.
InfographicSpecial ASEAN Summit, Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19
The Special ASEAN Summit and the Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 were held online with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairing over the events as ASEAN Chair 2020.