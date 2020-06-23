Politics Leaders congratulate new Burundian President, Lesotho PM Party General Secrectary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 sent a message of congratulations to Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as President of Burundi.

Politics Vietnam, Iran bolster cooperation amid COVID-19 Vietnam is ready to share its experience and support Iran to the best of its ability in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said on June 22.

Politics 36th ASEAN Summit to be held online The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Politics Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.