The rescued fishermen waiting to be back home (Photo: VNA)

Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on November 23 successfully saved 39 fishermen onboard a damaged fishing boat after towing it to the central province of Binh Dinh.Earlier, at 6pm on November 20, the boat, captained by Nguyen Duy Thanh, a resident in Binh Chanh commune in Binh Son district of Quang Ngai province, experienced engine failure while fishing in the sea between Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly). It lost control in adverse weather conditions and was hit by large waves that pierced its bow. As water flooded in rapidly and led to the rapid sinking of the ship, Thanh contacted the search and rescue coordination centre requesting urgent assistance.At 11:21pm on the same day, maritime rescue forces approached the boat, deploying rescue personnel and towing it out of the dangerous area.Deputy Chairman of the Binh Son People's Committee Ung Dinh Hien said local authorities will assist the fishermen and assess the extent of the ship damage to determine appropriate support policies in accordance with state regulations./.