Society Court proposes investigating violations of industry ministry in steel firm’s project The Hanoi People’s Court on April 20 recommended investigating possible violations of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and considering the launch of criminal proceedings against several officials of the ministry involved in a case related to wrongdoings at Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO) (if sufficient ground is found). ​

Society Gathering marks 50 years of Vietnam - US People’s Peace Treaty The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO)’s Vietnam - US Society (VUS) and the US’s Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee (VPCC) held a friendship meeting on April 20 to mark the 50th anniversary of the People’s Peace Treaty between Vietnam and the US.

Society Over 6,500 books presented to children in Lao Cai More than 6,500 book titles were presented to poor children and libraries in remote and border areas in the northern province of Lao Cai on April 20.

Society Land clearance compensation for Long Thanh airport project to finish in late June The southern province of Dong Nai has planned to complete ground clearance compensation and resettlement support for households affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport by the end of June, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung.