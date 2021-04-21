41 illegal entrants detected in Cao Bang province
Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang arrested 41 people who had illegally entered Vietnam over the past days.
The unit has completed necessary procedures and coordinated with relevant agencies to send the illegal Vietnamese entrants to COVID-19 quarantine establishments in Trung Khanh. (Photo: VNA)
The provincial Border Guard Command said on April 20 that the groups of people were found trying to enter Vietnam illegally by soldiers and officers from the Ngoc Con Border Guard Station in Trung Khanh district on April 18, 19 and 20.
Of the illegal entrants, eight are foreigners.
The unit has completed necessary procedures and coordinated with relevant agencies to send the illegal Vietnamese entrants to COVID-19 quarantine establishments in Trung Khanh.
It is also finalising procedures for administrative punishment on the foreigners in line with legal regulations./.