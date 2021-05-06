42 COVID-19 cases recorded with links to Hospital for Tropical Diseases
Hanoi recorded five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 42 others with links to an outbreak at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district on May 4-6, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh has said.
He revealed the information during a meeting of the city’s steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on May 6.
He also warned that Hanoi now faces a significant risk of COVID-19 transmission, as patients have complex travel histories and met with many people.
Regarding the outbreak at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2, after a doctor tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the municipal Health Department conducted COVID-19 testing on all 827 staff at the hospital.
On May 5 and 6, there were 41 cases identified, eight of which were from Hanoi and the remainder from other localities.
Since April 29, the capital has logged nine locally transmitted cases and 42 linked to the hospital, with no fatalities.
The Hanoi steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control asked relevant agencies to provide updated information on the spread of COVID-19, especially at the hospital and other provinces experiencing outbreaks, such as Vinh Phuc and Ha Nam, in order to promptly mobilise forces to conduct contact tracing, testing, and quarantining in line with regulations.
Medical facilities in Hanoi are urged to stand ready to receive COVID-19 patients./.