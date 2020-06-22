The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant in Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) - The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Covering an area of 65.2ha, it was invested by the Ninh Thuan Energy Industry, a subsidiary of the T&T Group, at a cost of more than 1 trillion VND (43 million USD).

Construction began in March and was completed 15 days ahead of schedule despite the impact of COVID-19, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ninh Thuan Energy Industry Pham Cong Doan said.

The plant was connected to the national grid on June 10 and will generate an estimated 75 million kWh per year.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Hau said the inauguration of the plant marks a significant milestone for the province, as it will contribute to local social-economic development and help ensure national energy security.

The T&T Group is carrying out a number of other projects in clean energy, including a 6-billion-USD LNG project in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, another worth 4.4 billion USD in central Quang Tri province, and a waste-to-energy plant in Hanoi./.