Health Health declarations strengthened to stop COVID-19 Amid the recurrence of community transmissions of COVID-19, Hanoi’s health sector has continued to introduce measures to prevent the spread of the virus and monitor those who have recently returned from pandemic-hit areas, including the central city of Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province, and to encourage them to follow preventive measures.

Health Hanoi: All people returning from Da Nang after July 16 must test for COVID-19 All residents in Hanoi who have returned from the central city of Da Nang after July 16 must self-quarantine at home and test for COVID-19 immediately, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered.