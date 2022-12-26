Society Medal winners in international Olympiad contests honoured The Ministry of Education and Training on December 26 organised a meeting to honour 33 Vietnamese students who won medals at international Olympiad and science and technology contests in 2022.

Society Early Tet visits to officers, soldiers on DK1 platforms The Naval Region 2 High Command on December 26 sent two delegations to visit officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms, ships on duty, and agencies and units stationed in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, on the occasion of the approaching lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 26 by Hanoi and the Ministry of National Defence to mark the 50th anniversary of the “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.

Society Resumption of Da Nang-Cambodia direct flight necessary: officials Da Nang city hopes for the early resumption of a direct air route between the central city and Cambodia to facilitate bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said on December 26.