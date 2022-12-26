4.8 million Hanoi residents can use ID cards in health checkups
7,738,435 people in Hanoi have so far this year joined health insurance. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 4.8 million Hanoi residents had their health insurance cards integrated into their chip-based ID cards as of December 26, of which 271,000 people have put them into use.
The Hanoi Social Security (HSS) has coordinated with local health departments to facilitate medical checkups and treatment covered by such integrated insurance cards, the agency’s director Phan Van Men said, adding that 590 medical facilities in Hanoi have accepted the ID cards in their services.
According to the HSS, 7,738,435 people in Hanoi have so far this year joined health insurance, up 256,303 from last year’s figure, raising the rate of health insurance coverage to 92.9%, exceeding the target set by the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee.
The integration is part of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS)’s efforts to implement the Prime Minister’s Decision 06/QD-TTG approving the use of population data and electronic identity and authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030, aiming to make it easier for people in getting healthcare check-ups and treatment services.
According to VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh, customers can find out information of their health insurance cards through their ID cards by accessing the healthcare insurance verification portal at https://gdbhyt.baohiemxahoi.gov.vn./.