4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit takes place

The 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit took place on November 15 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
  • The 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit takes under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 4th RCEP Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the 4th RCEP Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • The 4th RCEP summit takes place in form of teleconference (Photo: VNA)

  • The 4th RCEP summit is part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits that take place in a virtual format from November 12 to 15. (Photo: VNA)

