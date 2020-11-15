4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit takes place
The 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit took place on November 15 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit takes under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 4th RCEP Summit (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the 4th RCEP Summit (Photo: VNA)
The 4th RCEP summit takes place in form of teleconference (Photo: VNA)
The 4th RCEP summit is part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits that take place in a virtual format from November 12 to 15. (Photo: VNA)