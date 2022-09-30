Society Southeast Asian, European universities discuss higher education governance reform A workshop on building common development strategies for higher education was held at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) in Belgium on September 29, attracting representatives of eight Vietnamese and Cambodian universities and the Francophone University Agency (AUF).

Appeal trial of former deputy minister of health held The High-Level People's Court in Hanoi on September 29 held an appeal trial over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada involving former Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.

Chinese police hand over wanted man to Lao Cai authorities The Immigration Division under the Department of Public Security of Lao Cai province, in conjunction with the Border Guard Station at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, on September 28 received a wanted Vietnamese man handed over by police in Hekou county in China's Yunnan province.