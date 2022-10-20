Health Second monkeypox case reported in HCM City A woman returning from Dubai has tested positive for monkeypox, making her the second case detected in Vietnam, reported the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health on October 20.

Health Hanoi embarks on national nutrition strategy for 2022-2030 Hanoi has adopted a plan to ensure 78% of children aged 6-23 months enjoy an adequate diet by 2025, which will increase to 80% by 2030.

Health 622 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 18 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,493,894 with 622 new cases recorded on October 18, according to the Ministry of Health.