541 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 20
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,495,772 with 541 new cases recorded on October 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 299 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,600,224.
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,159.
As of the end of October 19, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 260,919,526 with 117,234 doses administered on October 19./.