Destinations Infographic Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.

Destinations Infographic Special foods not to be missed on Phu Quoc Island Aside from its picturesque scenery, Phu Quoc Island also offers an abundance of delicious dishes cooked from tasty ingredients found only on “Pearl Island”, such as sardinella salad and horn scallop.

Travel Infographic Tourist arrivals in Hanoi reach 12.33 mln in first half Visitors to Hanoi totalled 12.33 million in the first half of this year, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. International tourists accounted for 2.03 million, a seven-fold rise against the same period last year.

Travel Infographic Hanoi and Hue among best Asia Pacific cities: Travel+Leisure Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and the central city of Hue were voted in the top 10 in the “best cities” category at the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 held by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.