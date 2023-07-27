55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens
Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-Italy strategic partnership
Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.
See more
InfographicGolden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges
Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.
InfographicSpecial foods not to be missed on Phu Quoc Island
Aside from its picturesque scenery, Phu Quoc Island also offers an abundance of delicious dishes cooked from tasty ingredients found only on “Pearl Island”, such as sardinella salad and horn scallop.
InfographicTourist arrivals in Hanoi reach 12.33 mln in first half
Visitors to Hanoi totalled 12.33 million in the first half of this year, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. International tourists accounted for 2.03 million, a seven-fold rise against the same period last year.
InfographicHanoi and Hue among best Asia Pacific cities: Travel+Leisure
Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and the central city of Hue were voted in the top 10 in the “best cities” category at the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 held by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold
Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.