Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company exports 55,000 tonnes of its cement to the US (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company exported 55,000 tonnes of its cement to the US, and the shipment is scheduled to arrive in the foreign market by the end of August.

The products are well received in the US market thanks to the "green" and stable quality as they are manufactured in modern production lines and technology, ensuring environmental friendliness of FLSmidth of Denmark.

The company also owns an active and flexible logistics system and a modern fleet of river and sea vessels with large transportation capacity, ensuring the fastest delivery of goods, helping to save costs for customers.

According to the company, over the recent past, it has successfully exported many cement shipments to the US market and the American region. The continuous export of large shipments to demanding markets like the US has confirmed export capacity of the company, contributing positively to the overall export turnover of the country.

Xuan Thanh cement products have been exported to more than 20 countries and territories worldwide with main export markets being the US, Singapore, Australia, China, South Africa, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Taiwan (China), Chile, Peru, and Guatemala.

In the coming time, the company will continue to find more and exploit new markets, meet strict requirements on product quality, and enhance competitiveness and brand position in international market./.