At the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lt. General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Defence Minister; and General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra, Permanent Secretary for Defence of Thailand, co-chaired the 5th Vietnam – Thailand Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on December 13.

Chien stressed 2023 is a special landmark as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. He highlighted that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry always hopes to intensify the comprehensive cooperation with Thailand’s Ministry of Defence and Royal Army to further promote the bilateral defence relations.

Vietnam highly values the role and contributions by Thailand in the framework of the mechanism of ADMM and ADMM , Chien said.

The two sides shared viewpoints on the world and regional situation of mutual concern and spoke highly of the role of the region and mechanisms led by ASEAN. They also affirmed to jointly strive to make positive contributions to the strengthening and consolidation of solidarity and the ASEAN’s centrality in the regional security architecture, and stressed the importance of settling disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law.

They said the defence cooperation over the past time has gained considerable outcomes in various fields.

On the cooperation orientation for the time to come, the two sides agreed to continue efforts aimed at pushing bilateral defence cooperation to further develop, focusing on consolidating the relations between the two countries’ defence ministries and armies, strengthening the all-level delegation exchange, and sharing viewpoints on issues of mutual interest.

Besides accelerating the cooperation among their forces, especially law enforcement ones on the sea, the two sides will continue pushing up their cooperation in human resources training and in potential fields suitable to their need and strength. They will also provide each other with active consultation and support in the ASEAN military – defence framework and maintain the joint ASEAN stance on regional and international security issues./.