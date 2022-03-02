Culture - Sports Photo exhibition celebrates Women’s Day An exhibition themed “Portraits of Women” is underway at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum in the central city of Da Nang to mark International Women’s Day (March 8).

Culture - Sports HCM City to host Ao Dai festival A festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City this month to promote cultural values and the beauty of the Ao Dai, Vietnamese traditional dress.

Culture - Sports Muong ethnics preserve stilt houses for tourism development Thanks to economic development, many Muong families in Ngoc Lac mountainous district in Thanh Hoa province have built houses in recent years featuring new and modern architecture. However, many families decided to keep their traditional bamboo stilt houses, especially after the district introduced a policy preserving the stilt houses in association with the development of community tourism.