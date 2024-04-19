Addressing the launching ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted efforts by VNA journalists during the fierce battle 70 years ago.

Carrying forward the tradition, present VNA journalists are working to overcome many difficulties and challenges to fulfill their roles and missions in the digital era, she stressed.

Through the news website, VNA hopes to spread this source of valuable information to the public and promote the spirit of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, the VNA leader said.

The website displays products in various forms, from text to television, infographic, megastory and podcast, and in the three languages of Vietnamese, French and English.

It is expected to give readers as well as domestic and foreign press agencies insights into the Dien Bien Phu Victory, with the highlight being 70 black-and-white and colour photos selected from tens of thousands of file images taken by VNA journalists./.

VNA