613,000 USD allocated to add GPS signal lighting on waterways
Nearly 14 billion VND (613,228 USD) has been allocated to replace and install new GPS signal lighting systems using solar energy on more than 30 national waterways in the northern and central regions in 2022, according to the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 14 billion VND (613,228 USD) has been allocated to replace and install new GPS signal lighting systems using solar energy on more than 30 national waterways in the northern and central regions in 2022, according to the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration.
From 2017 – 2019, the administration installed more than 2,500 night-time GPS signal lights using solar power on a trial basis. The automated lights are connected with the centre for monitoring waterway traffic safety.
The project receives about 6.8 billion VND in funding provided by the Government of Australia’s Aust4Transport Programme./.