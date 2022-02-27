Society Truong Sa clinics save fishermen with health problems at sea Clinics in the island district of Truong Sa, the central province of Khanh Hoa, recently saved two fishermen encountering health problems while working at sea.

Society National Music Festival 2022 to start in March The National Music Festival 2022 will start next month in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the Vietnam Musicians’ Association (VMA) has announced.

Society Hanoi to reach COVID-19 peak in two weeks' time: city chair Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on February 27 warned the capital city will see the peak of the current COVID-19 surge in the middle of March.

Society President, PM extend condolences to Cua Dai Beach victims President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 sent his condolences to families of the victims who died in a boat accident on Cua Dai Beach, Quang Nam province, earlier the same day.