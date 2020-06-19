Health Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals Less invasive surgery procedures are being performed during one-day stays at many public hospitals in HCM City, resulting in lower costs, reduced incidences of infections contracted during hospital stays, and reduction in patient overcrowding.

Health Vietnam goes 62 straight days without new COVID-19 cases in community Vietnam has gone 62 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported as of 6pm on June 17, keeping the total infections in the country at 335, with no fatalities, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City hospital successfully performs heart transplant Doctors at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital have successfully performed a heart transplant on a 47-year-old man with heart taken from a brain-dead woman donor from Hanoi.

Health Doctors’ treatment protocols save severely ill COVID-19 patients Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.