Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 11:41:23

Politics

65th anniversary of Geneva agreement

Geneva agreement signed 65 years ago has made changes in the international situation as well as Vietnam's position. The agreement is hailed as a significant milestone of Vietnam’s diplomacy.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

24 years of normalisation of Vietnam – US relations

24 years of normalisation of Vietnam – US relations

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President active in Switzerland

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Others