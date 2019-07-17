65th anniversary of Geneva agreement

Geneva agreement signed 65 years ago has made changes in the international situation as well as Vietnam's position. The agreement is hailed as a significant milestone of Vietnam’s diplomacy.
VNA
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 10:02:00
Print
24 years of normalisation of Vietnam – US relations
NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart
Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties
Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart
Vice President active in Switzerland
PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals
Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago
Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations