671 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 1
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,480,028 with 671 new cases recorded on October 1, the lowest daily number for nearly three months, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 727 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,592,592. Meanwhile, there are 91 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,149.
On September 30, an additional 19,430 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,178,998./.