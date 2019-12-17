Politics Leaders congratulate Qatari counterparts on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 17 sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the country’s 141st National Day (December 18).

Politics NA Standing Committee commences 40th session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its 40th session, the last of its kind this year, in Hanoi on December 17.

Politics Vietnam boosts bilateral, multilateral ties on ASEMFMM14 sidelines Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh had bilateral meetings with officials from the foreign ministries of Romania, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria on December 16.

Politics Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (local time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 17-18.