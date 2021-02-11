775 people finish quarantine on time for Tet
Citizens complete concentrated quarantine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 775 people completed their concentrated quarantine period in Dong Nai, Bac Lieu and Quang Ninh provinces on February 11, or the last day of the lunar year, and were allowed to go home, just on time to celebrate Tet with their families.
All of them are required to be quarantined at home for a further 14 days.
Phan Huy Anh Vu, Director of the Health Department of southern Dong Nai province said that the province granted certificates on completing concentrated quarantine for 320 people on the day.
They returned from Japan on January 27 on a flight with a COVID-19 patient. The patient has by now tested negative for the coronavirus once and is in stable health condition.
The same day, 325 returnees from Australia were also allowed to come back home after being quarantined in the southern province of Bac Lieu from January 27.
Meanwhile, on February 11 morning, 127 people who are F1 cases of COVID-19 patients also finished their quarantine at the COVID-19 hospital No.2 in Ha Long city of northern Quang Ninh province.
All of them tested negative for the virus thrice.
At 11pm on the day, 24 F1 cases in Uong Bi city are expected to return home./.