79th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Germany
Vietnamese war veterans and the representatives of the Vietnamese community in Germany met in Berlin on December 17 evening to celebrate the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2023).
At the ceremony to mark the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army in Berlin. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Trong Nghia, President of the Vietnamese war veterans’ association in Berlin-Brandenburg, reviewed the development of the VPA and the association’s operation over the past time, saying its members have stayed united and supported each other to integrate into the host society.
The association members have been pioneers in joint activities of the Vietnamese community in Germany, and regularly participated in charity activities, he added.
Colonel Nguyen Tuan Minh, Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Germany, praised the association’s performance, stressing that the veterans have carried forward the noble qualities of Uncle Ho's soldiers, and looked towards the homeland.
The same day, the Vietnamese war veterans’ association in Sachsen-Anhalt convened a congress for the 2023-2028 tenure and a meeting to mark the founding anniversary of the VPA./.