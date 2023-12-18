Society First Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary debuts The first Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary made its debut at an event to mark World Arabic Language Day (December 18) held by the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 17.

Society Vietnam joins Singapore ceremony marking International Migrants Day Vietnam introduced its culture and cuisine to international friends at a ceremony in Singapore on December 17 to mark the International Migrants Day (December 18).

Society Google Doodle honours World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay The Vietnamese homepage of tech giant Google on December 17 featured a doodle of Ha Long Bay to mark the 29th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)'s recognition of the bay as a World Heritage Site.