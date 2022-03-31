81 pct of people aged 18 and older receive 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot: MoH
About 81 percent of people aged 18 and above nationwide had received the third jab of vaccine against COVID-19 as of March 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) – About 81 percent of people aged 18 and above nationwide had received the third jab of vaccine against COVID-19 as of March 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Localities are making efforts to ensure schedule of the inoculation campaign.
The ministry on March 30 confirmed 85,765 new cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, down 2,619 cases from the previous day. The new infections raised the national tally to 9,472,254.
Also the same day, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long joined a working session with a delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by its chief representative in Vietnam Shimizu Akira.
At the event, Long thanked Japan for its support for Vietnam in public health care as well as the fight against COVID-19.
He elaborated fields that the health sectors of Vietnam and Japan can bolster cooperation in, particularly the building of a level 4 biosafety laboratory; upgrading of some hospitals; and support for Vietnam in calling for investment in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
In addition, the two sides reached an agreement on the acceleration of the Cho Ray 2 Hospital project./.