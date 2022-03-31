Health COVID-19: Over 85,700 cases recorded on March 30 The Ministry of Health confirmed 85,765 new cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, on March 30, down 2,619 cases from the previous day.

Health Hanoi works to ensure medical services for SEA Games 31 Fourteen hospitals and 16 medical centres will provide healthcare and COVID-19 prevention and control services at 11 hotels and 15 competition venues in Hanoi during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the municipal Department of Health.