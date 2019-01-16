Growing coffee in Central Highland Dak Lak province (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



To date, Vietnam has nearly 1,900 establishments getting Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) certificates with a total area of 81,500 hectares.The figures represent respective rises of 297 and 60,373 from 2017, according to the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Specifically, coffee area has reached 200 hectares (up 100 hectares); tea nearly 4,000 hectares (up 2,231 hectares); rice 3,760 hectares (up 2,100 hectares); fruit 68,250 hectares (up 54,200 hectares); and vegetables 5,300 hectares (up 700 hectares).Businesses applying VietGAP production models have reduced expenses on pesticides, fertiliser and varieties by an average 30 million VND (1,290 USD) per hectare per year.The expansion of crop areas meeting VietGAP standards not only helps protect public health but also contributes to meeting the goals of restructuring the agricultural sector towards sustainable development and increased export value.-VNA