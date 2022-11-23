85% of healthcare workers develop post-COVID clinical symptoms
About 85% of healthcare workers develop clinical symptoms after contracting COVID-19, with men having more symptoms than women, a study revealed.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - About 85% of healthcare workers develop clinical symptoms after contracting COVID-19, with men having more symptoms than women, a study revealed.
The study, which was conducted on healthcare workers at the Hospital for Rehabilitation – Treatment of Occupational Diseases on the health status of healthcare workers after COVID-19, examines the proportion of medical staff with the presence of clinical symptoms following COVID-19 disease and related factors.
It also found that people with mental health problems are at a greater risk of developing post-COVID symptoms.
Phan Nhat Khanh, Deputy Director of the Hospital for Rehabilitation - Treatment of Occupational Diseases, said the study was conducted on 292 medical staff at the hospital from March to October 2022.
The results show that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of pressure on medical staff. Up to 85% of healthcare workers develop clinical symptoms following COVID-19. In particular, the number of male medical staff showing clinical symptoms after contracting COVID-19 was 1.13 times higher than female healthcare workers.
At the same time, healthcare workers with underlying medical conditions are more likely to develop clinical symptoms following COVID-19 infection. People who are experiencing mental health problems such as stress, depression, anxiety, will have the possibility of showing post-COVID clinical symptoms from 1.13 to 1.22 times higher than the general population.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put great pressure on the health system, in which the medical staff has been greatly affected," Khanh said.
"The survey shows that the need for physical and mental health care for healthcare workers after the COVID-19 pandemic is essential, especially for high-risk groups."/.