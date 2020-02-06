90 years of Communist Party of Vietnam marked in Cuba
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Havana (VNA) – A ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was held in Havana, Cuba on February 5, under the chair of Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee José Ramón Machado Ventura.
Speaking at the event, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association, described the birth of the CPV as a great turning point in the history of the Vietnamese revolution and a bright hallmark in the path to national development.
She said from a poor and war-torn country, Vietnam has developed itself into a socialist-oriented market economy with different sectors and various forms of ownership. In recent years, the macro-economy has been stabilised with an average annual growth rate of 6-7 percent.
Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties six decades ago, she said Vietnam and Cuba have partnered in the struggle for independence and freedom, as well as national construction and defence at present.
Mai expressed her belief that under the sound leadership of the CPC, Cuba will continue reaping great achievements and successfully building socialism.
The Vietnamese Party, State and people will stand side by side with the CPC to fulfil tasks assigned by the two peoples, she said.
Head of the CPC Central Committee's Department of Science, Education, and Sports Olga Lidia Tapia Iglesias highlighted the great power of the mass in the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese nation under the leadership of the CPV.
She expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese people for their support to Cuba’s just fight against the economic, trade and financial embargo over the past more than half of century.
The same day, the Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at monuments dedicated to Cuban national hero José Marti and President Ho Chi Minh in Havana./.
