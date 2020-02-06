Politics Defence cooperation – pillar of Vietnam-Russia relations Developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia is a top priority of Vietnam, with defence cooperation as a pillar of the bilateral relationship, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich said on February 5.

Politics nCoV fight should not affect national development: PM Drastic actions must be taken to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV), but they must not affect the country’s socio-economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on February 5.

Politics Algerian press consider Vietnam as socio-economic model Leading newspapers and websites in Algeria have posted articles praising the achievements Vietnam has made after nearly 35 years of “Doi moi” (renewal) under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics More congratulations on Party’s 90th founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued receiving congratulatory messages from leaders of countries and political parties worldwide on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930).