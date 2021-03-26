90th founding anniversary of the Youth Union
The leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union present medical equipment to volunteer soldiers who support COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control (2020). (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, volunteer soldiers and the Youth Union of Saigon Water Supply Corporation inaugurate hand wash sinks at Linh Dong Primary School, Ho Chi Minh City (2020). (Photo: VNA)
Nam Dinh Youth Union members participate in blood donation in response to the "Red Sunday" Programme in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers, youth union members and students of Da Lat city participate in planting 1,500 trees at the launching ceremony of afforestation and tree planting festival in 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Youth Union members and youth of Quan Son district, Thanh Hoa province participate in building a kindergarten school in Son Lu town (2020). (Photo: VNA)
A working delegation of the Youth Union Central Committee organises health check-ups and free medicine distribution to families on Con Co island, Quang Tri province during the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign 2020. (Photo: VNA)
The Green Summer 2010 Voluntary Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City attracted the participation of more than 38,000 youth volunteers. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Hanoi youth volunteers visit Luc Thi Ly, a former young volunteer in Na Han village, Yen Minh district, Ha Giang province, during the 2013 Summer volunteer youth campaign (Photo: VNA)
The Standing Committee of Nghe An Provincial Youth Union presents the National Flag to fishermen of the club "Young fishermen head out to sea" (2020). (Photo: VNA)
Youth volunteers support children with Agent Orange/dioxin at the Huu Nghi (Friendship) Village, Van Canh commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi with practicing life skills (2012). (Photo: VNA)
Border Guard soldiers in an exchange programme with students of Dao San Primary School, Dao San commune, Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province (2018) (Photo: VNA)