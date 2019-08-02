At the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok on August 2 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined foreign ministers of ASEAN member states and the bloc’s eight dialogue partners at the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok on August 2.The eight dialogue partners of ASEAN are Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the US.In his opening remarks, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said in the role of the ASEAN Chair in 2019, Thailand believes the EAS could play an important role in promoting the agenda for sustainable development.Regional security and stability are key to economic growth and sustainable development in the area. To this end, Don Pramudwinai hoped for constructive discussions among the ministers so as to move ahead.Priorities of this year’s event set by host Thailand include strengthening cooperation in the EAS process; ASEAN connectivity, environment conservation, disaster management and security, and promoting areas and activities of common interest such as global health issues, pandemic diseases and maritime cooperation.Participants will also discuss preparation for the 14th EAS which will take place in the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok in November.The 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is scheduled to take place the same day.Representatives from 30 countries, including ASEAN member states, dialogue countries, ARF non-dialogue partner members, and guests of the Chair such as Norway, Peru, Switzerland and Turkey are attending the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok from July 29 to August 3.-VNA