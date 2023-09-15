The opening ceremony was co-chaired by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue; IPU President Duarte Pacheco; IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong; and President of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Dan Carden, among others.

It was attended by more than 300 young parliamentarians and delegates from over 70 IPU member parliaments, representatives of international organizations, and others.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Hue asked participants to focus their attention to several issues, including what should be done and how to promote the compliance with and upholding of international law and the UN Charter.

The top legislator of Vietnam also called on participants to look into ways for bringing into play the cultural and human values during sustainable development.

In addition, he also suggested the IPU consider establishing a global network of young parliamentarians for innovation to share countries’ experience.

Vietnamese State President Vo Van Thuong also sent his message to the conference.

In his speech, IPU Secretary General Chungong applauded Vietnam’s substantial strides in multiple fields, including digital technology with a strong commitment to combining technology with youth empowerment./.

