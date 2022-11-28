The 9th National Buddhist Congress opened in Hanoi on November 28. (Photo: VNA)

The 9th National Buddhist Congress opened in Hanoi on November 28, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.The congress, held in accordance with the Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), brought together 1,091 delegates, including Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers.In his opening remarks, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS's Executive Council, reviewed the work of the Sangha in the 2017-2022 term and called on its monks, nuns and followers to carry forward the spirit of solidarity and harmony to better take care of people’s well-being and happiness.The Sangha will continue to accompany the nation towards the 100th founding anniversary in 2045, thus building a Vietnam of development, power and prosperity, he pledged.Addressing the event, President Phuc lauded the VBS and its members for their engagement in patriotic emulation movements launched by all-level authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations in the fields of poverty reduction, new rural area building, environmental protection, climate change response, disease prevention and control, and the fight against negative phenomena.They have played an active role in health care, education, humanitarian aid and social welfare, he continued, noting that they have raised 7 trillion VND (282.25 million USD) in support of the poor, people with disabilities, those in difficult circumstances, orphans, homeless seniors and people affected by natural disasters and epidemics.