Politics NA Chairman extends congratulations to Cambodia’s Senate President Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on April 3 sent congratulations to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People's Party and Chairman of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, on his election as President of the Cambodian Senate in the fifth mandate.

Politics Vietnam, China's Hong Kong promote relations Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee on April 3 hosted a reception for Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Politics Hanoi, Moscow cooperate in transnational, high-tech crime prevention, control The Department of Public Security of Hanoi and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow on April 3 held talks and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many fields.