9th Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme practical, useful for Vietnam: Deputy PM
The 9th Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in the US, featuring 10 open and frank panel discussions, has been practical and beneficial for various ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises in Vietnam, according to Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.
The Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, in a group photo with leaders of the Harvard University. (Photo: VNA)
In his remarks concluding the programme on April 3 (local time), Khai stated the enhancement of internal capacity, resilience, adaptability, and risk management capabilities of the economy is an essential and urgent requirement for Vietnam in the face of the rapid, unpredictable, and complex global developments.
He ordered his working delegation to take into account recommendations by participating experts in their work regarding macroeconomic management, particularly the formulation of policies and national strategies to promote new growth drivers and implement the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
At the discussions, taking centre stage were the impact on Vietnam of global economic outlook and notable trends in the Asian economy, the promotion of new growth drivers in the country, particularly innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies, as well as measures to overcome the middle-income trap and transition to a new growth model.
Notably, this year's edition dedicated significant time to delve into the development trends of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the semiconductor industry.
Participating experts said Vietnam's economic growth prospects for 2024 are positive, with forecasts hovering around 6.4% and potentially reaching 6.8% if the recovery of major economies is well utilised, domestic investment promoted, and domestic consumption expanded.
In the long term, they expressed optimism regarding the nation’s potential for sustainable development thanks to its abundant labour force, capacity to absorb emerging technologies, promotion of innovation, and extensive network of multilateral economic cooperation with economic powerhouses worldwide. They also commended the Vietnamese government's planning, policy formulation, and management capacity.
Launched in 2008, the VELP is a high-level policy forum co-organised by the Harvard Kennedy School and Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management. It provides a forum for high-ranking policymakers and executives to deliberate on the most significant global socio-economic trends based on up-to-date practical research and to discuss policy challenges for Vietnam’s development./.