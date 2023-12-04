A visit to Mac Cuu Temple in Ha Tien
Mac Cuu Temple is a renowned cultural and historical site in Ha Tien city, Kien Giang province. The relic site is dedicated to the worship of Mac Cuu, who explored the land over three centuries ago.
A bird-eye’s view of Binh San Mountain. Mac Cuu Temple sits at the foot of the mountain and faces a lotus pond. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mac Cuu Temple is built in a three-compartment architectural style, with a three-door gate at the front leading to a small communal house and the main temple area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Mac Cuu Temple comprises 60 tombs in four groups, dedicated to members and warlords of the Mac family. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The lotus pond at the front of the temple (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The temple attracts large crowds of visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)