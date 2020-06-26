Hanoi will express its determination to take the lead in post-COVID-19 economic recovery and development via the conference (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1,000 domestic and foreign investors and businesses are to attend the “Hanoi 2020 - Investment and Development Cooperation” conference, the city’s People’s Committee announced on June 26.

The capital has created optimal conditions for the event, slated for June 27 at the National Convention Centre (NCC), the committee said.



Hanoi will express its determination to take the lead in post-COVID-19 economic recovery and development via the conference, which is expected to welcome 1,850 delegates and leaders from 25 centrally-run cities and provinces, key economic zones in the north, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic corps, and others.

According to the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment, the municipal People’s Committee plans to hand over licences to 116 projects worth 339.67 trillion VND (14.7 billion USD) in total at the conference, including 266.23 trillion VND in additional capital.

They include 33 projects in housing and urban development, 19 office building projects, 12 tourism and service projects, 32 industrial projects, and 12 socio-cultural projects.

Hanoi leaders will ink 36 memoranda of understanding worth a total of 26.08 billion USD, including 13 with foreign investors totalling 8.22 billion USD.

The People’s Committee will also reveal a list of 282 projects in eight fields calling for investment of 483.1 trillion VND, including industry, trade and services, infrastructure, and the environment.

Economic experts said the event will send a message that Vietnam, including Hanoi, is a safe and attractive destination for investors, highlighting its importance to not only the realisation of this year’s targets but also local development in the years to come./.