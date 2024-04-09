Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh's workplace relic at the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 9 visited the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Vietnam - a special national historical relic site - and presented gifts to revolution contributors and soldiers at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.

The activities were part of the events held to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2024), and the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

At the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Vietnam, Xuan offered incense at the memorial house dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and visited the exhibition house and historical sites.

When visiting the Xa Mat international border gate, Xuan praised the performance of its officers and soldiers and recognised their role in advising Party committees and local authorities on national defence-security and foreign affairs, which have contributed to building the political system at the grassroots and socio-economic development in border areas.

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visit the Xa Mat international border gate on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

The border guards have closely connected with residents, helping them improve the material and spiritual lives and join border guards in protecting the borderline and border markers.



Xuan asked the border guards to keep promoting traditions, overcoming difficulties and challenges, and fulfilling their assigned political tasks.

They were urged to strengthen defence diplomacy and contribute to the stability and development of Tan Bien district in particular and Tay Ninh province in general.

She asked Tay Ninh border guards to continue to coordinate closely with local military and police forces to ensure security in the province, and promptly prevent all types of cross-border crimes. She also expected the border guards will fulfill their political tasks in the new situation.

On this occasion, Xuan visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mother Phan Thi Hoi in Thanh Tay commune and wounded soldier Dinh Van Lam in Tan Bien town.



She expressed her deep gratitude for their contributions to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and implementing international obligations.

The Acting President requested leaders of Party Committee and administrations at all levels of Tay Ninh province continue to pay attention to taking care of policy beneficiary families in the locality./.