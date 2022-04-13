The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.



Accordingly, labour productivity is projected to grow more than 6.5 percent annually, and the gap of national competitiveness with ASEAN-4 (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand) will be narrowed by 2025, especially in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources.

Spending on scientific research and technological development will be no less than 1 percent of the GDP, and the number of enterprises engaging in tech reform should increase by 15 percent each year during the 2021-2025 period.



The country strives to have some 1.5 million enterprises, of which 60,000-70,000 are medium and large-sized firms. The private economic sector is expected to contribute around 55 percent of the GDP. At least five national products win international brands.



Among 35,000 cooperatives set by the end of 2025, more than 3,000 will utilise high technologies in production and consumption, and 50 percent of agricultural cooperatives set up connectivity with businesses in value chains.



To fulfill the targets, the resolution specifies major tasks and solutions, with the first group of tasks focusing on restructuring public investment, State budget, credit organisations and public non-business units.



For public investment restructuring, the Government has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to outline measures to raise the quality of institutions on public investment management and improve the economy's capacity of absorbing investment.



The Government also plans to build policies and solutions to push ahead with decentralisation, promote the responsibility of agencies and their leaders, and address obstacles to public investment management.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and other ministries and agencies will work on a project on reforming mechanisms for State budget management and allocation, which will be submitted to competent agencies for approval, along with other relevant policies.