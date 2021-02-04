A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA) New York (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the



Vietnam now stands ready to enter a period of sustainable development, as well as the next phase of socialism, she added. The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) marked a turning point helping Vietnam enter a new period of socialism.The view was shared by US activist Merle Ratner and Professor Ngo Thanh Nhan , coordinators of an organisation mobilising aid and responsibility for Vietnamese Agent Orange ( AO )/dioxin victims in the US, during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters in New York on February 3.Ratner said over the past five years, Vietnam has made breakthroughs in development with many economic achievements and basically overcome the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Vietnam now stands ready to enter a period of sustainable development, as well as the next phase of socialism, she added.

