Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh present works about Uncle Ho to OVs in the country (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands has coordinated with the Vietnamese Association in the country to organise a series of activities in celebration of the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.After an incense offering ceremony, Ambassador Pham Viet Anh introduced a space dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh at the embassy, where photos of the late leader’s life and revolutionary career are on display.On the occasion, the embassy also inaugurated a bookcase on Vietnam, which introduces books on the Party's guidelines and policies, investment and business environment in the country, and Vietnamese culture, cuisine and tourism, in different languages.A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK on May 19 visited the town of Newhaven in Lewes district, Sussex, southern England, where the young man Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, stopped over while working on the Newhaven-Dieppe ferry after World War I.Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long recalled the time President Ho Chi Minh lived in London from 1913 to 1917 and the time he worked on the Newhaven-Dieppe ferry, which the diplomat said laid the foundation for the relations between Vietnam and Newhaven, and the UK in general.The delegation also visited the Newhaven Museum, where a bronze statue of President Ho Chi Minh and a miniature model of his wooden stilt house are displayed. On display is also a model of the Newhaven-Dieppe ferry, where Ho Chi Minh used to work as a baker.In the US, delegations of the Vietnamese representative agencies in New York and the Ministry of Public Security led by Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Head of Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Major General Le Van Tuyen, respectively, visited Omni Parket House Hotel in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, where President Ho Chi Minh used to work from 1911 – 1913.Massachusetts was one of the stops during President Ho Chi Minh's journey to seek the path for national liberation, where he studied history and learned about the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification of the American people.