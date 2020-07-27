Activities commemorating war martyrs nationwide
Secretary of the Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue burns incense to pay tribute to war martyrs (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung offers incense to commemorate war martyrs (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong offers incense to commemorate war martyrs (Photo: VNA)
Youngsters in Ho Chi Minh City burn incense to pay tribute to fallen soldiers (Photo: VNA)
Candles are lighted at a cemetery for war martyrs in Hong Linh town, Ha Tinh province to commemorate fallen soldiers scarifying their lives for safeguarding the nation, July 26 (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Vietnam News Agency visits grave of war martyr/journalist Tran Kim Xuyen at Chuc Son town’s Cemetery for war martyrs in Chuong My district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
General Director of Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi leads a delegation to pay tribute to war martyr/journalist Tran Kim Xuyen at Chuc Son town’s Cemetery for war martyrs in Chuong My district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam News Agency’s delegation lays wreaths and offers incenses to war martyrs at Chuc Son town’s Cemetery for war martyrs in Chuong My district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Flower garlands are floated in the southern part of Thach Han river, Quang Tri province to pay tribute to fallen soldiers (Photo: VNA)
An art programme is held in Quang Tri province to commemorate war martyrs (Photo: VNA)