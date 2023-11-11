Politics UN Special Rapporteur hails HCM City’s right to development activities Visiting UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva has commended activities implemented by Ho Chi Minh City in the field, particularly the methods and outcomes of its multidimensional poverty reduction programme.

Politics EU, Vietnam step up security, climate cooperation The fourth meeting of the Vietnam-EU Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was held recently in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese officials talk territorial, border issues Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong conducted a meeting between the heads of the government-level delegations for negotiations on the Vietnam-China territorial and border issues in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, cooperation with Georgia: FM Vietnam always treasures and wants to foster its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said at a reception for Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili in Hanoi on November 10.