Activities held in Turin to promote Vietnam-Italy partnership
Ambassador Duong Hai Hung addresses the opening of the culture promotion and exchange programme in Turin. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has held a series of activities in the City of Turin to promote the bilateral partnership in politics, economy and culture to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.
Ambassador Duong Hai Hung on November 9 had a working session with Vice Mayor of the City of Turin Michela Favaro who underlined that Turin and Vietnamese localities boast great cooperation potential and opportunities.
Favaro said that the City of Turin, which is strong in industrial production, manufacturing and automobile production, energy transition, digitalisation, as well as urban management, heritage conservation, education, training and research, tourism, and event organisation, wishes to promote cooperation with Vietnamese localities and partners in these fields.
The official affirmed that Turin will help promote the image of Vietnam and send delegations to the Southeast Asian country to seek collaboration opportunities with Vietnamese localities, especially Ho Chi Minh City which had set up twinned relations with Turin.
Hung held that Turin and HCM City should increase cooperation in the fields of economy, urban management, culture, heritage conservation, as well as during the implementation of the idea to organise the Vietnamese Year in Turin and the Italian Year in HCM City, which was given during the recent visit to Turin by Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.
The diplomat also expressed his hope that Turin will take Vietnam as a priority country in its internationalisation policy, while promoting partnership with Vietnam in trade, investment, technology transfer, supporting Vietnam in human resource training and designing economic transformation policy towards green, digital, sustainable and circular in the coming time.
At the Vietnam-Turin Economic Forum held on November 9, Hung held that Turin and Piedmonte region have strengths in industrial production, automobile manufacturing, banking and services match the demand of Vietnam during the country's modernisation and industrialisation process, especially in the fields of basic industry, manufacturing, machinery production, high-tech agriculture, research, innovation, banking and financial services.
Delegates at the Vietnam-Turin economic forum. (Photo: VNA) The diplomat pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy is ready to support and accompany Italian companies in tapping business opportunities with Vietnam. He also introduced Vietnam's new visa policy which is hoped to lure more tourists and businesses to the Southeast Asian nation.
Addressing the forum, Guido Bolatto, Secretary General of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, held that the presence of local prestigious firms such as Lavazza, Aurora and Pinifarina showed their interest in the Vietnamese market, affirming that this is a good time for the two sides to promote their comprehensive and strong cooperation.
Fulvio Albano, President of the Asia Economic Cultural Council of Italy, described Vietnam as a potential market and a gateway to Southeast Asia, as well as the close relations between Vietnam and Turin which is considered a Vietnamese centre in Italy.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese Trade Counselor Duong Phuong Thao pointed out 10 reasons why investors should choose Vietnam, including a favourable location, a stable government with firm economic vision, a young workforce and a wide network of 18 free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed with partners.
During his stay in Turin, Ambassador Duong Hai Hung also had meetings with leaders of major local businesses to discuss specific measures to promote their collaboration with Vietnamese partners.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy also organised a programme on Vietnamese culture promotion and exchange at the University of Turin, which comprised an art exhibition, and an event to introduce Vietnamese traditional cuisine.
Principal of the University of Turin Stefano Geuna said that the university plans to launch a Vietnamese faculty in 2024, becoming the third university in Italy to teach Vietnamese language.
Within the programme's framework, a talk show on the similarities between the culture of Vietnam and Italy was also held, gathering a large number of Vietnamese and Italian cultural experts./.