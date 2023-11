Ambassador Duong Hai Hung addresses the opening of the culture promotion and exchange programme in Turin. (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has held a series of activities in the City of Turin to promote the bilateral partnership in politics, economy and culture to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy Ambassador Duong Hai Hung on November 9 had a working session with Vice Mayor of the City of Turin Michela Favaro who underlined that Turin and Vietnamese localities boast great cooperation potential and opportunities.Favaro said that the City of Turin, which is strong in industrial production, manufacturing and automobile production, energy transition, digitalisation, as well as urban management, heritage conservation, education, training and research, tourism, and event organisation, wishes to promote cooperation with Vietnamese localities and partners in these fields.The official affirmed that Turin will help promote the image of Vietnam and send delegations to the Southeast Asian country to seek collaboration opportunities with Vietnamese localities, especially Ho Chi Minh City which had set up twinned relations with Turin.Hung held that Turin and HCM City should increase cooperation in the fields of economy, urban management, culture, heritage conservation, as well as during the implementation of the idea to organise the Vietnamese Year in Turin and the Italian Year in HCM City, which was given during the recent visit to Turin by Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.The diplomat also expressed his hope that Turin will take Vietnam as a priority country in its internationalisation policy, while promoting partnership with Vietnam in trade, investment, technology transfer, supporting Vietnam in human resource training and designing economic transformation policy towards green, digital, sustainable and circular in the coming time.At the Vietnam-Turin Economic Forum held on November 9, Hung held that Turin and Piedmonte region have strengths in industrial production, automobile manufacturing, banking and services match the demand of Vietnam during the country's modernisation and industrialisation process, especially in the fields of basic industry, manufacturing, machinery production, high-tech agriculture, research, innovation, banking and financial services.