Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (R) meets with Prefect of Genoa Cinzia Teresa Torraco. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in the last few days held meetings and activities within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 in Genoa.

On November 13, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung met with Prefect of Genoa Cinzia Teresa Torraco. At the meeting, the Italian official emphasised that the relations between Vietnam and Italy in general and Vietnam and Genoa in particular see great potential for growth, especially in blue economy, seaports, rice export, sustainable agriculture, and climate change response.

Receiving the Vietnamese Ambassador, Genoa city’s Deputy Mayor Paola Bordilli appreciated the dynamism, development achievements and potential of Vietnam. She said that the city is building an ideal factory - an innovation centre to promote innovation and technology.

She hopes the city and Vietnam will cooperate in such fields as education and training, culture, arts, and a possibility of establishing the Genoa-Vietnam sea transport route.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador Hung expressed his respect for the solidarity and friendship between Italy and Vietnam in the past and their cooperation today.

He said the two sides need to boost their relations and informed that many Vietnamese delegations planned to visit Genoa to seek cooperation opportunities. He hoped that Genoa will also send delegations to Vietnam and direct flights between the two countries will soon be opened.

On November 14, the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam organised Vietnam-Liguria Business and Investment Forum, which provided a great opportunity for stakeholders to promote business connections between Vietnam and Italy.

Italian representatives at the forum assessed that Vietnam has important advantages to promote business and investment such as strategic location and stable politics. The two sides have a lot of potential for cooperation as Vietnam is a production hub and its sea transport is increasingly bustling.

Within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 in Genoa, Ambassador Hung also visited Fincantieri Group - one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups.



He also met with Claudio Orazi, Director of Carlo Felice Theatre, to promote cultural cooperation and met with Paola Dameri, Deputy Rector for International Cooperation, University of Genoa.

On this occasion, Ambassador Hung visited the Office of the Italy - Vietnam Friendship Association in Liguria and had a meeting with Mauro Cotogno, President of the association, and Italian friends.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy also coordinated with relevant agencies to organise two photo exhibitions featuring Vietnam-Italy solidarity, and the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam./.