Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents rice to Mozambique The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee recently handed over 100 tonnes of rice to Mozambique in Maputo to aid people affected by tropical storms in the country’s central region.

Society Denmark helps Vietnam with sustainable development The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam has organised the “Danish Day” event in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the participation of more than 1,000 people, mostly businesspeople and their relatives, friends and partners.

Society Quang Ninh invests 1.6 billion USD in service infrastructure Quang Ninh province has invested more than 38 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.