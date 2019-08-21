A corner of Hoi An ancient city (Photo: VNA)

Numerous activities will take place in central Quang Nam province to celebrate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the ancient town of Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary as world heritage sites, the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Cu Lao Cham as a world biosphere reserve.This information was announced at a press conference held by the Quang Nam People's Committee on August 21, Nhan dan reported.Speaking at the event, Le Van Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Quang Nam provincial People's Committee, said that the Quang Nam provincial People's Committee will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the UNESCO office in Hanoi to organise the activities in this September in Duy Xuyen, Hoi An, Tam Ky and some districts in the province.The plan aims to continue to promote the image of Quang Nam province in general, the ancient town of Hoi An, My Son Sanctuary and Biosphere Reserve of Cu Lao Cham in particular to domestic and international friends, enhance tourism development, and attract investment in Quang Nam, as well as call for raising awareness on preservation and promotion of cultural and natural values for future generations.The important highlight of the event is a ceremony held at 8.00 pm on September 8 at My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen district to mark the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the ancient town of Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary as world heritage sites, the 10th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Cu Lao Cham as a world biosphere reserve.Besides, the province will organise a series of cultural, art, sports, tourism programmes, exhibitions and workshops, such as: fine art exhibition with the theme "Cultural Heritage", introducing 100 fine art works of painters, sculptors in and outside the province. These and other activities will be taking place from September 7 to September 15 at My Son Sanctuary.A contest on learning about My Son, Hoi An world heritage sites and Cu Lao Cham world biosphere reserve will be held on the occasion. - VNA