World Thailand pledges to work for SDG attainment Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin pledged to work for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) attainment at the Leaders’ Dialogue 6 of the SDG Summit 2023 held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

World Thailand to borrow over 66 billion USD for fiscal year 2024 The Thai government plans to borrow about 2.4 trillion THB (nearly 66.65 billion USD) for the 2024 fiscal year starting October 1, up about 9% from the current year, according to market sources briefed by the Ministry of Finance.

World Thailand to tighten tax rules on overseas income Thailand will implement measures to tighten tax rules on overseas income as part of efforts to reduce income inequality as well as raise revenue to pay for initiatives to stimulate its economy.

World Laos detects first monkeypox case The Lao Ministry of Health issued a notice on September 19, confirming the first case of monkeypox in the country, and asking local residents to keep a close watch on and prevent the spread of the disease.