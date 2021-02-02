ADB provides 25 million USD to help Philippines purchase COVID-19 vaccines
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on February 1 that it has allocated 25 million USD to help the Philippine government purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
A health worker collects nasal swab sample for testing (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The Manila-based bank said the financing will come from the Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit COVID-19 project, which ADB approved in August.
The lender said the newly allocated funding for vaccine supply will follow the vaccine access and eligibility requirements under ADB's Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX), launched last December with a financing commitment of 9 billion USD for the region.
The Philippines has developed a COVID-19 vaccine road map to immunise 60 to 75 percent of Filipino. It is negotiating vaccine delivery with several vaccine developers.
The ADB said the government's vaccine supply contracts with the bank’s financing, including direct payments by ADB to vaccine manufacturers, will follow the lender's procurement rules and guidelines, and its anti-corruption and integrity policy.
The financing will also follow global best practices on safeguards measures, including waste management of medical supplies, the bank added./.