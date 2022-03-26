Additional 103,126 COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on March 26
Vietnam reported 103,126 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, on March 26, the Ministry of Health announced.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 9,623.
It was followed by northern Phu Tho and central Nghe An provinces, with 4,679 and 4,362 cases, respectively.
Also on March 26, the northern province of Nam Dinh registered an additional 55,179 infections.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 8,919,557, ranking 121st among 225 countries and territories in the world.
As many as 164,553 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,166,117.
Meanwhile, 62 fatalities were recorded, lifting the national death toll to 42,258, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total infections.
More than 204.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.
