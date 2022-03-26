Health COVID-19: 120,000 new cases recorded on March 24 A total 120,000 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 23 to 4pm March 24, including 8 imported cases, down 7,886 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam provided with 7 million USD worth of innovative drug for haemophilia The World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) has provided Vietnam with an additional 5,670 vials of Emicizumab, worth over 161 billion VND (7.04 million USD), for the treatment of haemophilia, according to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Health COVID-19: 186,137 patients given all clear on March 22 A total 186,137 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on March 22, raising the number of recovered patients so far to 4,468,805, according to the Ministry of Health.