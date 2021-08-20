Health HCM City supporting foreigners amid COVID-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on many people, including foreign workers stuck in Vietnam. With a humanitarian and hospitable tradition and a spirit of “leaving no one behind” among Vietnamese people, many localities around the country have provided support to and shared the difficulties with foreigners.

Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated starting September 1 Only pilots and flight attendants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two jabs are eligible to be onboard starting September 1.

Mobile medical stations to be set up in HCM City, COVID-19 hotspots Mobile medical stations will be established in the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspots of Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces, heard an online meeting on measures to stamp out the pandemic held on August 19 under the chair of Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.