Additional 16,378 COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam on Jan. 17
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A further 16,378 new COVID-19 infections, along with 179 deaths, were registered in Vietnam on January 17.
Among the new cases, 53 were imported and the rest local transmissions. A total of 11,178 new infections were detected in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi again topped the list with 2,955 new cases, followed by central Da Nang city with 924 and northern Hung Yen province with 675.
Vietnam’s number of Omicron infections remained the same as on the previous day at 68, all imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The national caseload since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,045,290. In the past week, the country saw an average of 16,155 new infections daily.
The total number of COVID-related fatalities in the country is now 35,788, or 1.7 percent of the total infections.
According to the Ministry of Health, 6,218 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 702 requiring invasive ventilation and 19 on life support.
A further 20,172 patients were given the all-clear on January 17, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,747,462.
Nearly 169 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date, with more than 78.6 million people receiving at least one dose./.